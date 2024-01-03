PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $42.03 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00152969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002391 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

