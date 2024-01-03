Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

POWL traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,023. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.71. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $208.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

