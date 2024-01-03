Preformed Line Products to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Preformed Line Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.72. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $151.39.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.44 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

