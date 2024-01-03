Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PSA traded down $5.12 on Wednesday, reaching $306.71. The company had a trading volume of 219,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

