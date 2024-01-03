Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $103.97 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00007425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $336.04 million and approximately $103.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,233.50 or 0.05170036 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00033531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.