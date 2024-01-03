QUASA (QUA) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 20% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $37,406.21 and $120.66 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,157.34 or 0.99899062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011672 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010918 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00198333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00030016 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $108.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

