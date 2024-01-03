QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37,404.30

QUASA (QUA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $37,404.30 and $120.66 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,789.36 or 1.00115983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010674 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00197896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00030016 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $108.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

