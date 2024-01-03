Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 322,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,687. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

