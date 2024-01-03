QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.83 ($0.07). Approximately 32,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 74,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.08 ($0.08).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.24 million, a PE ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

QUIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. It operates through standalone stores, concessions in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and the United States, and online partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.