Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

12/20/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

12/12/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$42.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.42. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1746695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.