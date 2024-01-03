ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.94 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 165.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $102.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00151786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00015160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009363 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002379 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

