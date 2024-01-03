Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

CRM traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $252.94. 2,743,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.24 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $244.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,091,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,517,241. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

