Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,976. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

