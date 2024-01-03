Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.41. 1,767,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.