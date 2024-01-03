Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.49. 796,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,830. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

