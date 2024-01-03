Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00. 56,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 83,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RZLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Rezolute alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rezolute

Rezolute Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.