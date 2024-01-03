Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $20,592.99 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00019164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,220.40 or 1.00045575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011655 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010557 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00204083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00197678 USD and is up 9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $36,592.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

