Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Rise Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
