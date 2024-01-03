RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $137.89 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $42,953.59 or 0.99427431 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,200.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00152214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00546452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00046714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00357868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00197153 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,210.18091356 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 45,072.37708079 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

