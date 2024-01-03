Rune Hits One Day Volume of $283,120.55 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00012321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $103,441.42 and $283,120.55 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.88045774 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $281,141.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

