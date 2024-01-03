S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. 9,527,327 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

