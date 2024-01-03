SALT Price Tops $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, SALT has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $20,103.67 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00018633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,781.39 or 1.00080966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010873 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00198447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03565073 USD and is up 16.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $22,236.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

