Serum 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.74 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Serum has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $2.74 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, known for its interoperability in DeFi. It can be converted into MegaSerum (MSRM) with 1 million SRM tokens. SRM is deflationary, with trading fees used to buy and burn tokens. It’s part of Project Serum, a DeFi ecosystem on Solana, featuring the Serum DEX for cross-chain swaps. SRM contributes to governance, staking for validator nodes, and reducing trading fees. SRM is used for staking, operating validator nodes on Serum DEX, and receiving reduced trading fees. It also plays a role in the DEX’s governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.