SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $46,250.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,855.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00.

SES AI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,358. SES AI Co. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

