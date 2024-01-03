SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Up 5.8%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $551.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. It offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. The company also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to government, aeronautical, maritime, telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, and cloud industries.

