Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Severfield Stock Performance

LON SFR opened at GBX 63 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.29. The company has a market capitalization of £195.01 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Severfield has a 12 month low of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.20 ($0.97).

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

