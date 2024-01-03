Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Severfield Stock Performance
LON SFR opened at GBX 63 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.29. The company has a market capitalization of £195.01 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Severfield has a 12 month low of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.20 ($0.97).
About Severfield
