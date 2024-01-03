Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 2.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.80. The company had a trading volume of 85,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

