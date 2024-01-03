Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 415,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 398,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 374,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

