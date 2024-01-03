Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $17.79 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Axos Financial accounts for approximately 9.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.