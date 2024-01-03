Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $3.12 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Globant accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.37. 113,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

