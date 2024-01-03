Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 4,696 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 2,138,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,040. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

