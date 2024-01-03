Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for about 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. 4,416,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.