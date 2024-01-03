Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 178 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 686,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,247. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

