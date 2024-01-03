Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 2,307 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $44,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. 315,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.