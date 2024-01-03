Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 96 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises about 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 720.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after buying an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.52. The company had a trading volume of 69,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,728. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.27. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $317.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

