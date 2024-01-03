Short Interest in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Increases By 13.6%

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

