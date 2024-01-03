Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declines By 9.4%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

