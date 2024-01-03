Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expands By 9.9%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $2,289,217. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

ABM traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 454,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

