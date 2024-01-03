Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Declines By 6.3%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,374. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.00%.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

