Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Expands By 13.4%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 383,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $245,342,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after acquiring an additional 226,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,428,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after buying an additional 700,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,146. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

