Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Expands By 13.4%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 383,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $245,342,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after acquiring an additional 226,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,428,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after buying an additional 700,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,146. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

