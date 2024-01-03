Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Increases By 13.5%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,290 shares of company stock valued at $49,380,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average of $192.20. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

