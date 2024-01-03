Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expands By 7.4%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 91.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 45.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,989,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. The company had a trading volume of 418,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $76.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

