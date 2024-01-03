Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Grows By 8.3%

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, reaching $183.32. 1,105,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

