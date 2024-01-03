Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Grows By 9.3%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 682,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE BALY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 508,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,872. The stock has a market cap of $553.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.08. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bally’s

In other news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robeson Reeves purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

