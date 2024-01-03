Short Interest in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Increases By 5.2%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. 326,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

