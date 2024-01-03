Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Rises By 20.1%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 812,501 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1,655.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,466 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $4,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 194,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 31.67 and a quick ratio of 31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.76. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.29). Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -256.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

