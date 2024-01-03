Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Rises By 20.1%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 812,501 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1,655.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,466 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $4,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
CMTG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 194,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 31.67 and a quick ratio of 31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.76. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.
Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -256.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Claros Mortgage Trust
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Claros Mortgage Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.