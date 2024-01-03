Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Grows By 18.5%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 3.0 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,666,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

