Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 13.6%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Concord Medical Services Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concord Medical Services
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.