Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 13.6%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

