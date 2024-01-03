Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Decreases By 6.7%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,530. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 596,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,891. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

