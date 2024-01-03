Short Interest in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Increases By 9.0%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,225. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,055. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

